Copernicus Capital Management LLC Has $755,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Copernicus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises about 12.2% of Copernicus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Copernicus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.04. 1,455,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,290. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $124.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.51.

In other news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $365,895.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,461. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

