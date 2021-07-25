Copernicus Capital Management LLC Has $755,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Copernicus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises about 12.2% of Copernicus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Copernicus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.04. 1,455,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,290. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $124.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.58.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.51.
In other news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $365,895.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,461. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
