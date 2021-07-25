Copernicus Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,000 Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Atreca accounts for 4.5% of Copernicus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atreca by 438.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Atreca stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. 1,473,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,060. The company has a market capitalization of $260.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

