Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

