Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.64%.

CQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

