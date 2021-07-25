Credit Suisse AG Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,420 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 1,469.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 62,323 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 45,371 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 383.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cortexyme news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,430. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Cortexyme stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

