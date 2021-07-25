Credit Suisse AG Has $417,000 Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after buying an additional 261,128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

In other news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,705.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

VTOL opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.71 million, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.