Credit Suisse AG Has $429,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,114,000 after purchasing an additional 590,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 152,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 139,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $24.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

