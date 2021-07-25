Credit Suisse AG Has $454,000 Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,553 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of ViewRay worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in ViewRay by 25.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 113,804 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in ViewRay by 107.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 214,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $692,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $10,658,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in ViewRay by 8.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of VRAY opened at $6.46 on Friday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

