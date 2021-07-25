Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after acquiring an additional 106,196 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after acquiring an additional 270,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 221,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 38,928 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $130,709.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,274,268.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,239 over the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $35.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

