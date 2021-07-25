Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,638 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

DXPE stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $621.83 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David R. Little purchased 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at $38,878,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

