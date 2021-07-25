Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,698 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The First Bancshares were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $206,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 12.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.33 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Research analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

