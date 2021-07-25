Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 6,050 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,007.69 ($78.49).

LON ASC opened at GBX 3,900 ($50.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,766.87. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

