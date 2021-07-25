Critical Analysis: MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) versus DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of DSP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

DSP Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DSP Group and MACOM Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $114.48 million 3.08 -$6.79 million $0.19 76.68 MACOM Technology Solutions $530.04 million 7.81 -$46.08 million $0.39 154.64

DSP Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MACOM Technology Solutions. DSP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -4.77% 4.56% 3.35% MACOM Technology Solutions -0.28% 23.60% 6.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DSP Group and MACOM Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 10 0 2.91

DSP Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.84%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.04%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DSP Group is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats DSP Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions. The Unified Communications segment offers solution for unified communications products, including office solutions that offer businesses VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment offers products for the SmartVoice market that provide voice activation and recognition, voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination that target mobile phones, mobile headsets, and other devices. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales and marketing offices; and a network of global distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Switzerland, and internationally. DSP Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

