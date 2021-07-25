Critical Contrast: Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) versus FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Maison Luxe alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maison Luxe and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A FactSet Research Systems 5 3 1 0 1.56

FactSet Research Systems has a consensus target price of $314.88, suggesting a potential downside of 8.79%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Risk & Volatility

Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maison Luxe and FactSet Research Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 8.73 $372.94 million $10.87 31.76

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems 24.80% 44.88% 20.23%

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Maison Luxe on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves a range of financial professionals, which include portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, wealth advisors, and corporate clients. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Luxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Luxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.