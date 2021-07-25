Critical Contrast: Research Solutions (RSSS) and Its Peers

Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) is one of 214 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Research Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 3.70, suggesting that their average share price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24% Research Solutions Competitors -146.24% -11.42% 1.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Research Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.06 million -$660,000.00 -90.67 Research Solutions Competitors $2.89 billion $311.55 million -218.17

Research Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Research Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Research Solutions Competitors 1129 5742 10684 309 2.57

Research Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 90.26%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.08%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Research Solutions rivals beat Research Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

