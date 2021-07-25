Critical Review: ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) & Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) and ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Services Group and ATI Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group 5.38% 18.60% 11.41% ATI Physical Therapy N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Healthcare Services Group and ATI Physical Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 ATI Physical Therapy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.57%. ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.89%. Given ATI Physical Therapy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ATI Physical Therapy is more favorable than Healthcare Services Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of ATI Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Services Group and ATI Physical Therapy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group $1.76 billion 1.13 $98.68 million $1.32 20.19 ATI Physical Therapy N/A N/A -$13.61 million N/A N/A

Healthcare Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than ATI Physical Therapy.

Summary

Healthcare Services Group beats ATI Physical Therapy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client's facility. The Dietary segment provides food purchasing, meal preparation, and professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided its services to approximately 3,000 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations. The company also offers online physical therapy via its CONNECT platform. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

