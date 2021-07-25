CROAT Achieves Market Capitalization of $182,307.12 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last week, CROAT has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. CROAT has a market cap of $182,307.12 and approximately $59.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,345,078 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

