Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CROX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $131.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.06. Crocs has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

