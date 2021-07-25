Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

CRON opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 854,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 705,640 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 514,033 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 230,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 957.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 242,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

