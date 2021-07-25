CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CrossAmerica Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 265.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 192.7%.

CAPL opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $731.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $657.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Equities research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

