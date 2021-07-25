Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $192.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $193.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.17. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

