CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. CSX has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,996,015 shares of company stock worth $201,411,409 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,709,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,279,000 after acquiring an additional 177,068 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,781,000 after acquiring an additional 890,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $666,341,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,198,000 after buying an additional 287,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.