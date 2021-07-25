Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 255.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,597 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 98.8% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 294.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 215.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 73.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

