Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 397.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,179 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 42,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,021 over the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP stock opened at $215.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.97.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

