Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 777.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of Proto Labs worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

PRLB opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.33. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.16 and a 52-week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

