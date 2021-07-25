Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,771 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 123.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after acquiring an additional 200,396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after buying an additional 219,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 115.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

Entegris stock opened at $119.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

