Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 206,360 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 206,360 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CommScope worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in CommScope during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

