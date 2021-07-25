Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 558,131 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 558,131 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.59.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 437,997 shares of company stock worth $18,922,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 441.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

