Cypress Capital LLC Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.34. 4,474,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159,383. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.18. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

