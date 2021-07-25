Cypress Capital LLC Buys 1,772 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 148.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. 37,927,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,690,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.