Cypress Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The AES by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

AES stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,729,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,570. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The AES’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

