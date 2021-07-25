D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 101,495 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,495 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $23.60 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UNVR. Barclays increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

