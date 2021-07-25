D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 698,890 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $15,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 51.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 62,274 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 66,480 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OII opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

