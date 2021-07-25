D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 98,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,363,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after purchasing an additional 139,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,581,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

