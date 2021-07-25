D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 198,431 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 821,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198,431 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH opened at $22.56 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

