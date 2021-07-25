Dai (DAI) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and $247.74 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00047285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.48 or 0.00819038 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00086863 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,541,122,214 coins and its circulating supply is 5,541,121,725 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

