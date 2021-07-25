Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.75.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DDAIF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.
Daimler stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.49. The company had a trading volume of 35,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Daimler has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $98.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.25.
About Daimler
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
