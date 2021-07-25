Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DDAIF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.49. The company had a trading volume of 35,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Daimler has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $98.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.25.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $49.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Equities analysts expect that Daimler will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.