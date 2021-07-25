Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $88.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Daimler has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $49.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

