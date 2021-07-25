Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.38.
Shares of DDAIF opened at $88.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Daimler has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25.
About Daimler
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
