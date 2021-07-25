Dale Chappell Sells 132,764 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 132,764 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $2,275,574.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humanigen alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $258,919.62.

On Monday, June 7th, Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,538,534.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $824,331.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54. Humanigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.