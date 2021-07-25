Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Releases Earnings Results

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 19.64%.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from 132.00 to 135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 129.00 to 124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

