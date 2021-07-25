Dash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $306.86 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $138.68 or 0.00405566 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $306.86 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002858 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.69 or 0.01341467 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000156 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,245,438 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.