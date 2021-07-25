Datamine (DAM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40,408.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $468,288.03 and approximately $40,408.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,582,616 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

