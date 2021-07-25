DEAPcoin Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $26.73 million and approximately $282,337.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.34 or 0.00816431 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,194,617,875 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

