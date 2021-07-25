Deer Park Road Corp Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Deer Park Road Corp lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Deer Park Road Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Deer Park Road Corp owned 0.66% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $33,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,818,000 after buying an additional 4,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,224,000 after buying an additional 75,638 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,778,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,182,000 after buying an additional 182,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 893,279 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,304,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,033. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

