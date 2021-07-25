Desjardins Upgrades MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) to Buy

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.91.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

