Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118.75 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.54). 19,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 101,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.52).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.14. The company has a market cap of £70.34 million and a PE ratio of -9.79.

In related news, insider Nick Rodgers bought 1,511 shares of Destiny Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £2,251.39 ($2,941.46).

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

