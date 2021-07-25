Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $64.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SKX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

NYSE:SKX opened at $54.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

