Diametric Capital LP Acquires 1,012 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in RH were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in RH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in RH by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $186,193,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 277,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,581,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,991 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock traded up $9.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $685.00. 246,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,905. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $661.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a fifty-two week low of $277.02 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RH. Citigroup lifted their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. raised their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.