Diametric Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Diametric Capital LP grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.0% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,584 shares of company stock valued at $94,566,929. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $11.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,512. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

