Diametric Capital LP Increases Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,280 shares during the period. Hostess Brands accounts for about 1.3% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.09% of Hostess Brands worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 840,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

